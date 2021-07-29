Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.17 and the highest is $6.03. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $24.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $28.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

NOC stock opened at $360.11 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 207.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

