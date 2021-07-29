Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.82. 4,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,053. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $443.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

