Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.88). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $39,648,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.