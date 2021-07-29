Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.06 Million

Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $72.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.22 million and the lowest is $68.90 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $288.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $298.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $291.95 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $309.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of ARI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 704,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.