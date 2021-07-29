Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,285 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.16% of Polaris worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 3.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 6.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $128.72 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

