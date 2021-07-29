Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 32,366 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 714,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

NYSE VALE opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.02. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

