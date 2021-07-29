Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $14.24 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,222 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,489,000 after buying an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 30.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,899,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.