Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.