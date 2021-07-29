ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

AMSSY stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 1.65. AMS has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

