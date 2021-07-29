Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

APH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,186. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.36.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

