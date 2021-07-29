Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $23.65. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 8,149 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 98,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $15,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

