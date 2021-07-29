Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $47,835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

