Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 596,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY stock opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.