Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.75.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

