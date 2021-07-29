Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,536,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

