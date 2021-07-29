Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $30,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of BK opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

