Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $119.75 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

