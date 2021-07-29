AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

Shares of AmeriServ Financial stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $63.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.94.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

In other AmeriServ Financial news, Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,220. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.