AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

AMSF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.69. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,713.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.