Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. Buys 2,500 Shares

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ABCB opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $80,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
