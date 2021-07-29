Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. Buys 2,500 Shares

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $80,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

