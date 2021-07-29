Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 4,215 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $23,053,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,217,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.