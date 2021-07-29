Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 37,246 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,043,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after acquiring an additional 253,156 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,576,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66.

