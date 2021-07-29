Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.09 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.90. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

