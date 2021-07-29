Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 9,185 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American States Water by 65.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in American States Water by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWR opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

