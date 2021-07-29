American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMNB. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

AMNB stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.13. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.