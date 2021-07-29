American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

