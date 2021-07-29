American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$2.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,102. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 715.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

