American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 456,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,557,117. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.