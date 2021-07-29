Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $87.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

AEE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

