Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $25.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,604.38. The stock had a trading volume of 101,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,450.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.