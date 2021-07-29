Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

