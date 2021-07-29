Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post sales of $471.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.00 million and the highest is $473.50 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. 241,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.98. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

