Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 16,839,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,360. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

