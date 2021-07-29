Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Altice USA stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

