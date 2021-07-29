Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALTR stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,411,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,160 shares of company stock worth $34,250,587. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

