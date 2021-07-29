AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.53.

ALA stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 454,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.66.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

