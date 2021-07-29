Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

