Alstom (EPA:ALO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €36.77 ($43.26). Alstom shares last traded at €36.54 ($42.99), with a volume of 736,823 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.11 ($57.78).

Get Alstom alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.09.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.