Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce $6.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 million and the highest is $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 855.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $24.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

ALPN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,773. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

