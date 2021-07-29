AlphaValue Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Buy

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $29.15 price objective on the stock. AlphaValue’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

BURBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

