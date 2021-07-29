Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00 at Argus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Argus from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,721.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,462.65. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

