Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,738.86.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,462.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

