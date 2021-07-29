Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $83.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,721.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,453.64. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,738.86.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

