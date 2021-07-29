Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,538.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.