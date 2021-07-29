Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,538.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

