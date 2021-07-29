Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.37 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share.

GOOG traded down $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,727.63. 2,717,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,538.57. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.