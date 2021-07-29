Alphabet Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $100.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $100.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $97.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,726.02 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,538.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

