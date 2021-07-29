Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $11,277,741.52 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $2,730.81. The stock had a trading volume of 948,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,538.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

