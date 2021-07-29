AllSafe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $195.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $304,404.47 and approximately $195.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

