Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.14

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 3443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

